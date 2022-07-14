Wyogives Donations Surpasses $3,000,000!

Now, Wyoming was really in the giving spirit yesterday!

When the dust settled last night, Wyogives had a really successful campaign for Wyogives Day as the event raised over $3 million for non-profits across the state of Wyoming to the tune of $3,095,094! you can see for yourself here.

This is a considerable number and tons of non-profits right here in Southeast Wyoming were able to benefit from the enormous numbers and will be able to maybe, breathe a little easier in a world filled with inflation and hardship. Here are some of the totals from some local non-profits.

Needs Inc. Food Pantry $14,350

Cheyenne Animal Shelter $26,777

Climb Wyoming $25,605

Pilot Hill Inc. $23,520

Relative Theatrics $24,019

Wyoming Children's Society $18,661

Rooted In Cheyenne $19,305

Black Dog Animal Rescue $18,056

Meals On Wheels Of Cheyenne $15,735

Friends Of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens $14,902

Laramie County Library Foundation $13,510

Laramie Soup Kitchen $12,866

CASA Of Laramie County $12,753

Laramie Main Street $10,937

Laramie County Community College Foundation $10,345

Laramie Connections Center $10,040

Children's Museum Of Cheyenne $9,505

Family Promise Of Albany County $8,175

United Way Of Albany County $7,755

Wyoming Equality $7,065

K9's For Mobility $6,175

Safe Project $5,910

Comea House & Resource Center $5,609

Girls On The Run Wyoming $5,541

Stride Learning Center $5,310

Habitat For Humanity Laramie County $5,010

Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic $4,020

United Way Of Laramie County $4,010

Cheyenne Greenway Foundation $3,200

This isn't the full list, but you can check out any that were missed and more here.

Get our free mobile app

If you've been to Thankful Thursday in Cheyenne, you know that people in Wyoming are incredibly generous, so it's really nice to see people coming together to support these organizations and more. Over 3,000,000! That's just incredible.

See Inside a Tiny Home in Laramie You Can Actually Stay In