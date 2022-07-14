Wyogives Donations Surpasses $3,000,000!
Now, Wyoming was really in the giving spirit yesterday!
When the dust settled last night, Wyogives had a really successful campaign for Wyogives Day as the event raised over $3 million for non-profits across the state of Wyoming to the tune of $3,095,094! you can see for yourself here.
This is a considerable number and tons of non-profits right here in Southeast Wyoming were able to benefit from the enormous numbers and will be able to maybe, breathe a little easier in a world filled with inflation and hardship. Here are some of the totals from some local non-profits.
- Needs Inc. Food Pantry $14,350
- Cheyenne Animal Shelter $26,777
- Climb Wyoming $25,605
- Pilot Hill Inc. $23,520
- Relative Theatrics $24,019
- Wyoming Children's Society $18,661
- Rooted In Cheyenne $19,305
- Black Dog Animal Rescue $18,056
- Meals On Wheels Of Cheyenne $15,735
- Friends Of Cheyenne Botanic Gardens $14,902
- Laramie County Library Foundation $13,510
- Laramie Soup Kitchen $12,866
- CASA Of Laramie County $12,753
- Laramie Main Street $10,937
- Laramie County Community College Foundation $10,345
- Laramie Connections Center $10,040
- Children's Museum Of Cheyenne $9,505
- Family Promise Of Albany County $8,175
- United Way Of Albany County $7,755
- Wyoming Equality $7,065
- K9's For Mobility $6,175
- Safe Project $5,910
- Comea House & Resource Center $5,609
- Girls On The Run Wyoming $5,541
- Stride Learning Center $5,310
- Habitat For Humanity Laramie County $5,010
- Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic $4,020
- United Way Of Laramie County $4,010
- Cheyenne Greenway Foundation $3,200
This isn't the full list, but you can check out any that were missed and more here.
If you've been to Thankful Thursday in Cheyenne, you know that people in Wyoming are incredibly generous, so it's really nice to see people coming together to support these organizations and more. Over 3,000,000! That's just incredible.