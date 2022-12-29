United Way of Natrona County Begins Accepting Nonprofit Requests

United Way of Natrona County will begin accepting requests for proposals from nonprofit organizations for its 2023 workplace campaign, according to a prepared statement.

"The success of our United Way has always been attributed to the quality of people who live and work in Natrona County," United Way CEO Nikki Hawley said in the prepared statement.

""Every contribution of time and treasure involves personal sacrifices," Hawley said. "The success of our United Way rightfully goes to the people of Natrona County who continue to step up and show their individual and community strength of character in tough times."

The United Way grant application is available here.

The application asks for a battery of information including:

The agency's name, logo and address.

Board officers.

An audit if required.

The most recent IRS Form 990.

Operational and program budgets.

Annual percentages for fundraising and administrative expenses.

Tax exemption information.

Agency's current reserves and policy on reserve accounts.

Matches from other organizations or businesses.

Any religious organization affiliation.

Mission statement.

Primary area of service.

Any previous agency funding from United Way and for what purpose.

Report of the goals and reporting requirements from the previous grant.

Total amount requested.

Description of the program's use of the grant funds.

How the agency determines the need for the requested funding.

Information about the program's target audience.

A timeline for funding.

The agency's plan to sustain the program.

Jan. 27 marks the deadline for the requests.

United Way staff and local community members will decide whether to approve the applications and funding. United Way is seeking two to four area residents to serve on this committee.

For more information about the grant application or how to support the United Way campaign, email office@unitedwaync.com or call (307) 237-9367.

