40 Natrona County Non-Profits Participating in 3rd Annual ‘WyoGives’ Day

If there's one thing Wyoming, and specifically Natrona County, does...it's give.

No matter the situation, whether it's three high school students who are injured in a fire, a senior citizen whose flowers were stolen, or a little girl with a lemonade stand, the Casper community continues to prove, again and again, that we take care of our own.

Now, Natrona County residents will have the opportunity to give as much, or as little, as they want during the 3rd Annual WyoGives Day, happening July 13 for 24 straight hours.

"On July 13th from 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m., individuals can give to over 250 nonprofits in Wyoming at wyogives.org, and see their giving go the distance," a press release from the organization stated. "All donations made this day will be matched by Hughes Charitable Foundation for up to 1 million dollars. Nonprofits will also have their own fundraising goals that will include community matching and challenges."

An informational event is happening on July 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in which the community is invited to join the various non-profits who will be featured during this day of giving. The event will take place at Backwards Distilling Co., located on 214 S. Wolcott. It's open to all ages and Holy Guacamole will be on-hand to offer food, while Backwards itself has pledged to donate $1 of every drink sold at the event.

Additionally, a Spanish language translator, as well as an ASL interpreter will be available throughout the event, which will also be ADA accessible. To request any other additional accommodations before the event, attendees may contact Tyler Cessor at Ed@art321.org.

"WyoGives is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits," the release stated.

Natrona County non-profit organizations participating in WyoGives Day include:

9H Research Foundation, 12-24 Club, Adventure West Council – Boy Scouts of America, ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, American Legion George W. Vroman Post 2, American Red Cross, ART 321, Audubon Rockies, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming, Cadoma Foundation, Casper Family Connections, Casper Humane Society, Casper Pride, Child Development Center of Natrona County, Climb Wyoming, Downrange Warriors, Epilepsy Foundation of Colorado & Wyoming, Grace for 2 Brothers, Habitat for Humanity, Interfaith, I-Reach, Iris Clubhouse, Make-A-Wish Wyoming, Mercer Family Resource Center, Montessori School of Casper, Neverforgoten77, Nicolaysen Art Museum, Olivia Caldwell Foundation, opera Wyoming, Parent Information Center, Seton House, Reel Hope Project, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, Wyoming Arts Alliance, Wyoming Children’s Law Center, Wyoming Families for Hands & Voices, Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care, Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming State Museum, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, Wyoming Untrapped, YMCA of Natrona County.

WyoGives, according to their website, "is an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, whose mission is to represent the collective voice of the Wyoming charitable nonprofit sector and brings best practices, resources, and support to the nonprofit community."

Wyoming is known for a lot of things. It's called the 'Equality State' and the 'Cowboy State.' But maybe it should be known as 'The Giving State,' as well, because that's what it does, again and again. This is especially true in Natrona County and events like WyoGives Day prove that. Our community takes care of each other. Whether its starting a GoFundMe, running supplies to victims of the Yellowstone flooding, or something else entirely, the residents of this state continue to prove that Wyo cares. Wyo shares. And Wyo gives.