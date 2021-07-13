2nd Annual WyoGives Event Kicks Off in Less Than 12 Hours

More than 190 Wyoming nonprofits will participate in tomorrow's WyoGives event, a 24-hour day of online giving that kicks off at 12:01 a.m.

Now in its second year, WyoGives brings the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.

To help kick off this year's event, Laramie County nonprofits will be hosting a Coffee, Cooler and Confectionary Crawl tomorrow.

Nonprofit representatives will be stationed at Dazbog North, Paramount Café, Beach Please, the Library Café, Hawthorne Tree, Cold Stone Creamery, Wyo Snow Co., Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Mort’s Bagels, the Railyard Coffee Haus and Eatery, Alf's Pub and 2 Doors Down to share about their organization and what WyoGives means to them.

The businesses have also generously agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds directly to Laramie County nonprofits.

