Wyo Sports Ranch Names Sam Bird as Director of Operations

The Wyo Sports ranch has named their Director of Operations and it's local resident Sam Bird. He will begin immediately to support the sports ranch in its pre-opening phase.

Bird has, over the past decade, successfully managed many projects and operations in the sport and fitness industry across Kentucky, Arizona, and Wyoming.

“My belief and goal for the Wyo Sports Ranch is to be a beacon of light for the community of Casper, Wyoming, and the Mountain West,” says Bird. “Its presence will illuminate the darkness and let our youth shine. The WSR will develop the mental, emotional, and physical health of our youth and community at large, and I am privileged to play a part in that.” His passionate determination to create a positive, enriching environment at the WSR is sure to establish the facility as a leading center for sports, community spirit, and personal growth.

Bird graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Sciences in Economics. Currently nearing completion of his Master's in Business Administration at the University of Wyoming, Sam’s track record exemplifies his keen ability to drive operational excellence and implement strategic initiatives that promote growth and success.

The Wyo Sports ranch is slated to open next year.

Bird’s journey in sports began with his passion for various athletic pursuits during his childhood. He grew up playing numerous sports but fell in love with soccer. He played competitively in local club and school teams all throughout his youth. His love for the sport propelled him to a collegiate soccer career at Spring Arbor University, coaching many teams along the way. After graduating college, he switched to competitive fitness (CrossFit) and has enjoyed bridging the gap between developing sport-specific skills and relevant strength and conditioning needed for that sport. This personal connection to sports, coupled with his professional know-how, makes him uniquely qualified to lead operations at the Wyo Sports Ranch.

Slated to open in 2025, construction has begun for the 131,000-square-foot complex, which will feature 10 basketball courts, twenty volleyball courts, an indoor multi-use turf space, community rooms, and a sports performance center. While serving as a hub for youth sports, it will encourage athletes of all ages to come together to participate in various sports activities throughout the year.

