WYO Sports announces opening year events

CASPER, Wyo. — As construction continues on the WYO Sports Ranch, facility operators are preparing to host a slate of events.

“I am extremely excited about how our calendar is filling up for several reasons,” said Luke Gilliam, executive director of the WYO Complex. “It means the WYO Sports Ranch is living up to its purpose, and in its first year of serving organizations, programs, and thousands of athletes, we will be a hub for sports, and we will bring a tremendous economic impact to our community.”

The goal of the WYO Sports Ranch is to provide Wyoming and the surrounding community with a unique, state-of-the-art facility for competition, training and special events, the organization said in a news release. WYO Sports Ranch is expecting an average of 500 kids and 1,200 spectators at each weekend sporting event.

Upcoming Events in 2025

Feb. 8–9: Ice Breaker Volleyball Tournament

Ice Breaker Volleyball Tournament Feb. 22–23: Casper Soccer Club Spring Jam – Futsal Tournament

Casper Soccer Club Spring Jam – Futsal Tournament March 1–2: WSR Sport Festival – Sport Camps in Partnership with University of Wyoming Athletics and Logan Wilson

WSR Sport Festival – Sport Camps in Partnership with University of Wyoming Athletics and Logan Wilson March 8–9: WYBA State Basketball Championship

WYBA State Basketball Championship March 22–23: Volleyfest AAU tournament

Volleyfest AAU tournament March 29–30: March Mania Volleyball Tournament

March Mania Volleyball Tournament April 12–13: Hype Nation Volleyball Tournament

Hype Nation Volleyball Tournament April 24: Unaccompanied Students Initiative: Monte Carlo Night Fundraiser Dinner

Unaccompanied Students Initiative: Monte Carlo Night Fundraiser Dinner April 26–27: Cloud Peak Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament

Cloud Peak Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament May 3–4: Breakthrough Basketball Clinic

Breakthrough Basketball Clinic May 10–11: Oil City Showdown Volleyball Tournament

Oil City Showdown Volleyball Tournament May 23: Self Help Center Fundraiser Dinner

Self Help Center Fundraiser Dinner June 15–22: The Mercantile Tradeshow during College National Finals Rodeo

The Mercantile Tradeshow during College National Finals Rodeo June 24–26: Breakthrough Basketball Clinic

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our event organizers and community with this schedule,” said Sam Bird, director of operations at the WYO Sports Ranch. “We look forward to seeing you at the Ranch.”

For information on renting space for an event, tournament or ongoing rental, email Bird at sbird@sportsfacilities.com.