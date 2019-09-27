The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has not finished its work about the October 2014 disappearance of Casper mother and businesswoman Kristi Richardson, the Wyoming Attorney General said Friday.

"The Kristi Richardson investigation is indeed still open and active," Attorney General Bridget Hill said in an email to K2 Radio.

"Because it is an active investigation, I'm unable to comment on the specific investigative steps DCI is taking other than to assure you that it is being actively investigated," Hill said.

The DCI received the investigation from Interim Casper Police Steve Schulz on May 18, 2017, about a year after the last public search warrant in the case was filed with the Natrona County District Court.

In his letter to the DCI, Schulz wrote the police department had worked on the case for nearly three years and had not come close to resolving it.

Schulz was named interim chief after former Chief Jim Wetzel was fired on May 5, 2017

On May 30, 2017, the Sheridan media company Lovcom Inc., sued the City of Casper. It questioned whether the police department did all it could to investigate the disappearance, the suicide of businessman and philanthropist Mick McMurry in March 2015, and any possible relationship between the two cases.

A week later, Schulz asked the DCI to look at the McMurry suicide.

K2 Radio has reported that Richardson was last seen on the evening of Oct. 6, 2014, and was reported missing the next day.

Within a week, the case went from a missing person case to being possibly a criminal action.

On Wednesday, the Richardson family announced it started a Facebook page called Help Find Kris Richardson. "The reality is we lost a mom, a friend, a confidant, a business

leader, and loved one in the blink of an eye. Kristi Lynn Richardson, gone without a trace. And we are still without answers," the family wrote.

The family also has offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons involved in her disappearance.