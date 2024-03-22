WYDOT to Begin Upgrades on Faulty Web Cams Around the Cowboy State

WYDOT announced that it is replacing 61 inoperable and outdated web cameras around the state.

They've been having persistent technical challenges with some of the cameras and know how crucial these overhead eyes are for travelers to assess the roadways -- especially in remote parts of the state with harsh weather, no internet, and zero cell service.

To see conditions by city go to WYDOT Travel Information and you can see a snapshot of interstates and highways.

They'll begin upgrades when the weather and funding supply chain allow, starting with cameras that have been malfunctioning the longest first.

WYDOT’s 222 web cameras around the state take photos of road conditions every few minutes to give travelers an idea of what road conditions could be like along their route.

That said, the web cameras only show a snapshot of part of the road, and conditions could be worse in areas where cameras are not located.

Nevertheless, these cameras are very important to Wyoming motorists, who flooded the announcement on social media with dozens of commenters expressing thanks, one person said, "Still the best system around."

WYDOT’s 511 tools are managed and updated 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the agency’s Transportation Management Center. The TMC updates road conditions listed on the website and mobile app based on reports made by boots-on-the-ground employees like snowplow operators and Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers.

The public can help WYDOT by using the Wyoming 511 mobile app to submit photos of road conditions along the highway, too.

