WYDOT to Alter McKinley Street Intersection Near I -25

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that drivers who travel through the McKinley Street and E and F streets intersections along Interstate 25 in Casper will soon notice a change in how they navigate each.

Beginning April 18, the traffic signals at the intersections of McKinley Street and East E Street, and at McKinley Street and East F Street, will be removed. McKinley Street will become the through street and motorists will be required to stop on both E and F streets at McKinley Street.

Initially the traffic signals will flash red for E and F streets and yellow for McKinley Street. Once the stop signs are installed the traffic signals will be switched off and eventually removed. WYDOT will closely monitor the intersections for safety and efficiency.

These signals were installed over 40 years ago and are in need of upgrades, wrote the WYDOT in the announcement. Before beginning the upgrade work, a study was conducted and it found that the current traffic volumes do not necessitate a traffic signal.

WYDOT installed portable message signs near each intersection to notify motorists of the change.

Crash at 12th and Wolcott A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Streets on Monday afternoon.