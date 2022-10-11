PHOTOS: Another Delivery Truck Loses Its Top Under McKinley Bridge

It happened again.

On Tuesday, another delivery truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge.

Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it.

Ty Martin, a bystander who just happened to be in the area at the time of the collision, say that he "was under the bridge going south when it happened. It was loud and scary as hell. I thought the bridge was coming down on top of me."

Once he realized what had happened, Martin said that he got out of his car and checked on the drivers of the semi.

"They were okay," Martin said. "No injuries; they just looked really shocked. The young man driving looked like he just lost his job."

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information on this collision, and will provide more details as they become available.