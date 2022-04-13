Three Arrested for McKinley Street Shootings, Juveniles Being Charged As Adults

The Casper Police Department have made three arrests in the shooting case that occurred on Monday, April 4, 2022.

"Multiple gunshots were reported as being fired into a residence in this area," Ladd originally stated. "Multiple officers responded and stayed on scene for several hours investigating the incident. Officers checked on several nearby residences as well as the residence that had been shot for potential injuries. As of this statement no injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire."

Read More: Multiple Gunshots Fired Near McKinley Street Monday Night, Shooter(s) At Large

Now, Ladd said, arrests have been made and the individuals were arraigned on Tuesday.

"Matthew Pentinney (17), Terrin Bergh (17), and Daniel Marin-Laris (24) were all arrested on April 6, 2022, following a multi-day investigation," the CPD wrote in a press release. "The two juveniles in this case, Pentinney and Bergh, were charged as adults. All received a $75,000 cash-only bond."

“The seriousness and severity of the crimes committed by these three individuals cannot be overstated,” said Deputy Chief of Police Shane Chaney. “Their absolute disregard for human life and threat to public safety must be met with appropriate penalties. We appreciate the support of our local legal system in supporting appropriate charges, charging as adults, and setting a strong bond. The Casper Police Department will, in every case, investigate and prosecute dangerous individuals in our community with the utmost professionalism and skill in policing possible – presenting a strong, evidence-based case that can result in serious consequences. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Casper. Our obligation to protect and serve the citizens of Casper is unwavering.”

The release stated that Berg was charged with seven felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of property destruction, one felony count of theft of a firearm, and one felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Similarly, Pentinney and Marin-Laris were both charged with seven felony counts of aiding and abetting aggravated assault, one felony count of aiding and abetting felony property destruction, and one felony count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

The CPD noted that in the days following the incident, officers were able to locate the three suspects and arrest them without incident.

"Multiple controlled substances, firearms, and a confirmed stolen firearm were all located as part of this case," the CPD wrote.

The Casper Police Department wanted to thank the Casper-Natrona Public Safety Communications Center, Mills Police Department, Evansville Police Department, and others.

"The Department would also like to extend a special appreciation to the many citizens who willingly came forward and spoke to officers about this incident, reported suspicious behavior, and ultimately helped the investigation come to a successful conclusion," the CPD wrote.