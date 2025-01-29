WYDOT: Southbound Lanes Between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street in Casper CLOSING for Repairs on Thursday Morning

An announcement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 2 reads:

"Thanks to someone hitting the railroad bridge over I-25 in Casper, we'll be closing the southbound lanes between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street beginning at 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. (Jan. 30) for repairs.

We need to replace the height warning sign and do some other repairs where the bridge was struck. We expect this closure to be brief - around an hour - but completed or not, we'll have the interstate open by 6 a.m. at the latest.

This affects SOUTHBOUND lanes only on I-25 between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street (Wyoming Boulevard). All southbound traffic will be detoured to East Yellowstone Highway during the closure."

The agency did not say when the expected re-opening time will occur.

