WYDOT: Southbound Lanes Between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street in Casper CLOSING for Repairs on Thursday Morning

WYDOT: Southbound Lanes Between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street in Casper CLOSING for Repairs on Thursday Morning

Canva

An announcement from the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 2 reads:

"Thanks to someone hitting the railroad bridge over I-25 in Casper, we'll be closing the southbound lanes between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street beginning at 4 a.m. tomorrow morning. (Jan. 30) for repairs.

We need to replace the height warning sign and do some other repairs where the bridge was struck. We expect this closure to be brief - around an hour - but completed or not, we'll have the interstate open by 6 a.m. at the latest.

This affects SOUTHBOUND lanes only on I-25 between Bryan Stock Trail and Curtis Street (Wyoming Boulevard). All southbound traffic will be detoured to East Yellowstone Highway during the closure."

The agency did not say when the expected re-opening time will occur.

Safe Winter Driving in Wyoming

“Crashes spike in winter months when driving conditions become more challenging. Staying safe on the roads in winter weather requires extra caution and careful driving" notes WYDOT.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Top 10 Deadliest States for Highway Driving

A study using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2017 to 2021 determines which states have the highest rates of driver fatalities on freeways.

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio