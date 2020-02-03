WYDOT Snow Plow Rear-Ended Monday on Snowy I-90

A Wyoming Department of Transportation snow plow was hit from behind Monday morning on Interstate 90.

No injuries were reported. The wreck occurred near milepost 94.

WYDOT says the plow's sander was damaged, and implored drivers to use caution around snow plows.

Please, folks. SLOW DOWN! Incidents like these put trucks out of commission, cost in repairs and take the operators off the road for a short time - TIME, that could be used to clear the roads.

The crash occurred in the midst of a powerful snowstorm that closed major highways, including significant stretches of I-25 and I-80.