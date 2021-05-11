WYDOT: Slick Conditions, Fog Impacting Travel on I-80

Slick conditions and fog are impacting travel on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

"Take it slow, avoid cruise control and turn on your headlights," WYDOT said on Facebook.

As of 10:03 a.m., U.S. Highway 287 from Laramie to the Colorado state line remained closed to through traffic.

Get our free mobile app

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.