WYDOT Shares Photos From an Earlier Accident Between Cody & Meeteetse

WYDOT District 5 Northwest Wyoming, Facebook

The Wyoming Department of Transportation shared a photo on Facebook 3 hours ago showing the dangerous work of Jack Frost between Cody and Meeteetse.

"Road is extremely slick. Please stay home if you can," warned the post.

WYDOT District 5 - Northwest Wyoming
They commented an hour later that the driver is okay and the truck has been pulled back on the roadway. The road is open.

"Buckle up and drive safely!"

