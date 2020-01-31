WYDOT: Highways 59, 450 Closed Near Wright Due to Crash

A reported crash has closed significant portions of WY 59 and WY 450, WYDOT announced Friday morning.

WY 59 was closed between Douglas and Wright, with no estimated reopening time as of 9 a.m.

WY 450 was closed between WY 59 and WY 116, with no estimated reopening time as of 9:10 a.m.

No details of the crash itself were immediately available.

Black ice was present on other parts of Highway 59 and other road surfaces in the area.

