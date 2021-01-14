WYDOT Details 18 Blow-Overs in Wyoming ‘Wind Event’

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says there were several blow-overs reported in the southern part of the state between Jan 12 and 13 thanks to high winds.

According to a post on social media, several parts of the Cowboy State saw winds of up to 105 mph, impacting most of the state with gusts between 60 and 70 mph being the norm.

A gust was reported in Cheyenne that reached 89 mph, while South Pass saw gusts of 90 to 100 mph.

All of the following blow-overs occurred before roads were closed to light and high profile vehicles:

Laramie County saw seven confirmed blow-overs.

Albany County saw six confirmed blow-overs.

Carbon County saw three confirmed blow-overs.

The Wheatland area saw two confirmed blow-overs.