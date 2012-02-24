WY High School Winter Sport State Championship Events In Full Swing

The next few weekends are big for Wyoming high school competition, as state champions will be crowned in various athletic events for the winter season.

This weekend, Wyoming high school state championship events will take place in wrestling, boys swimming and nordic skiing, with basketball and indoor track events to come in the following weeks.

Athletes, coaches, school officials and fans will be in attendance at these various events, which is all organized by the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

Ron Laird and Trevor Wilson are the commissioner and assistant commissioner of the WHSAA, who try to attend as many state culminating events as they can.

Laird says with so many state events going on at once, he and Wilson have to prioritize what events they can go to and oversee.

"We need to be where the majority of the people are going to be, because we have more chances of having an incident there and so we try to get the coverage there, so our skiing for example, unless it's close by Casper, we usually don't. When it's in Jackson it's difficult for us to get over there, when we've got those other tournaments going on."

Laird says it's usually up to the meet directors to oversee things at the state championship events, when WHSAA officials can not make it.