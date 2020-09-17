Wyoming HS Basketball and Wrestling Approved for This Year

Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird announced a green light high school basketball and wrestling for the 2020-2021 season.

In a release from the WHSAA, Laird said the plans for the two sports were approved by the Wyoming Department of Health. They used the format from fall sports for the protocols to provide a safe environment for students to participate in both activities.

Laird said, “We continue to learn, monitor and adjust as we navigate through the current pandemic. We appreciate that the WDH understands the importance of our activities in enhancing the educational experience of our students. Safety is still our number one priority.”

He emphasized that with these two being indoor, contact sports, it’s important to have a concerted effort by all involved to maintain safety standards and protocols to complete this upcoming season successfully.

Practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

The WHSAA Board of Directors will make decisions regarding options for postseason events at their next Board Meeting on Sept. 29.

Read the BASKETBALLGuidelines here.

Read the WRESTLING Guidelines here.