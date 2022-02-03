Online Poll: Will Wyoming Watch The Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics get underway tomorrow [Feb. 4] in Beijing, China.

Sports like alpine skiing, biathlon, ice hockey, figure skating, and many others are highlighted.

Olympic broadcasts typically draw huge television ratings, and it's probably beyond any argument that the Olympic Games are the premier worldwide sporting event. These days, of course, people also have options for checking out the Olympic action online.

But not everyone will be watching.

There are a fair number of people who just simply don't ever watch sports, no matter what the sport is. Other people just aren't that interested in winter sports in particular. On a political note, some Americans have vowed to boycott all things related to China, whether it's tennis shoes that are made in that country or broadcasts of the Winter Olympics.

It's not necessarily either/or though.

While some people will be glued to their televisions or computer screens during the Olympic Games and others won't watch at all, a lot of folks fall somewhere in the middle.

Seeing every moment of the action isn't a top priority, but they will look in when they have some time to kill or a particular favorite event is taking place.

So how about you? Will you be watching all of the time, some of the time, or not at all?

