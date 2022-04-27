WOW! Beautiful Alcova Property Has a Fantastic Lake View and a Guest House

There aren't a lot of places in Wyoming that give off those "by the water, celebrity crib" vibes, but this is definitely one of them.

This beautiful home was listed by Michael Lockard, Real Estate Leaders for asking price of $699,500. The listing states:

Fantastic Lake Views! This home has it all! 5000 sq ft. of living space, featuring 5 bedrooms , 4 bath Custom built home with a guest house that will sleep 4 and has a full kitchen and bath. Wonderful deck that has great views of the Lake. Garage is over 1800 sq ft and is fully finished.

Having grown up the MTV Cribs era, this is one property that really felt like it could be a celebrity-esque home. Even though it's located in the heart of the Cowboy State, it still gives off those California or Hampton's, mini-mansion type energy... but in a good way.

This property is dream for sure. Whether you're looking for a new primary home or maybe an awesome summer vacation spot, this is definitely a good choice. For just under $700K, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal for the quality.

Check out the photos of the entire property, both inside and out below.

WOW! Beautiful Alcova Property Has a Fantastic Lake View