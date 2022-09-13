Natrona County Road Closures Until October 8

Starting on Septemeber 18 at 7:00 AM, Kortes Road will be CLOSED south of Alcova Dam all the way to the intersection of Fremont Canyon Road until October 8 in order to allow for final paving to take place.

Black Beach and Cottonwood Beach will be CLOSED from September 18 through October 8 starting at 7:00 AM on teh 18th.

Access to Miracle Mile or the Pedro Mountains will be via the established detour starting off of highway 220 south and continuing on Pathfinder Road to Fremont Canyon to the intersection of Kortes Road.

See the County website listed below for Closure on segments 2-4 as well as the Detour established on the State Highway 220 to Pathfinder Rd., Fremont Canyon Rd. to Kortes Rd.

There are four phases of work on the roadway, all of which require closures. New closures will be advertised in advance and the apropriate detour noted with apropriate signage.

We ask that the public plan their travel with potential delays in mind due to the additional mileage that has been added by the detour.

This 9.2 million dollar project will provide a new roadway surface, signage and safer roadway for the public's use. Natrona County thanks the public for their patience and understanding during the construction period and apologizes for any inconvenience.

QUESTIONS can be answered by calling the Natrona County Road and Bridge office at (307) 235-9311 and ask for Michael Haigler, the Road and Bridge Director.

Click here for the lates updates on the construction project.

