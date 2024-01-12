Woods Learning Center Classroom ‘Ransacked’ by Vandals

Casper Police say that multiple property damage investigations in January point to juvenile offenders in Casper.

Casper PD is still gathering information related to the property destruction in December at the Sutherlands located on CY Ave as well as last weekend's portable art/music classroom at Woods Learning Center on Walsh Dr.

Sutherlands reported damage to two of their fleet trucks including spray paint on the vehicles and exterior damage to their retail building in the early morning hours of December 23rd, 2023.

Woods Learning Center vandals entered the art/music portable destroying instruments, spilling and spreading paint, and “ransacking” the classrooms leaving thousands of dollars of supplies, equipment, and structural damage.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is encouraged to contact the Casper Police Department's non-emergency line at (307) 235-8278. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit information through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at www.crime-stoppers.com or by calling (307) 577-8477.

