Woman Taken to Hospital After Crashing Into Cheyenne Apartment

UPDATE:

A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing her car into an apartment complex in northeast Cheyenne, police say.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the 3200 block of Randy Road.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the woman was backing up at a high rate of speed from a parking spot south of the crash scene when her Honda Accord jumped a sidewalk, ran into a utility box, and continued onto Randy Road.

"Upon reaching the south curb line of Randy Road, she struck an unoccupied parked car," said Farkas.

"Still in reverse, the Honda accelerated, crossing Randy Road and entering the apartment complex property," Farkas added. "The vehicle then crashed into a building, (causing serious damage to the building)."

Farkas says the woman, who was the only one injured in the incident, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where she was treated and released.

Farkas says she was cited for reckless driving, no proof of insurance, and possession of a controlled substance.

