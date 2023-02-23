I-80 Likely to Be Closed Until Friday Evening, WYDOT Says

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says Interstate 80 is likely to be closed until Friday evening.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, both lanes between exit 111 (Airport and Baxter Roads) and Rawlins and the westbound lanes from Laramie to Rawlins were closed due to winter conditions.

The eastbound lanes from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road) and the westbound lanes from Cheyenne to Laramie were closed due to rolling closure.

WYDOT says crews will reevaluate Friday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

