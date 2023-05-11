Natrona County Emergency Management has received a $24,750 grant from Phillips 66 for special headsets for first responders at emergencies, according to a press release.

“This technology has already allowed us to better respond to emergencies through clearer communications during response efforts on land, water, and air," said Michael Cavalier, Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management.

"Not only were we able to communicate better, but our personnel didn't have to sacrifice hearing protection while communicating with team members, air crews, and airboat operators during multiple search and rescue operations," Cavalier said.

Phillips 66 contribution showed its commitment to the county's Emergency Management program, he said.

These headsets employ noise suppression technology and connect specifically with the radios used by Emergency Management and Natrona County Sheriff's deputies in loud, or potentially loud, environments.

Those loud conditions occur during search and rescue operations using all-terrain vehicles, watercraft, and aircraft.

In just the first months of service, Emergency Management and the Sheriff's Office have used these headsets in training events and operations including search and rescue efforts, according to the press release.

