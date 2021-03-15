With 26 Inches Already on the Ground, Casper Is In For More Snow Monday Night

As Casper digs out of a historical winter storm, the city may be in for more heading into Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Natrona County could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with up to 6 predicted on Casper Mountain.

Forecasters say the heaviest snow will fall from 9 p.m. Monday through Sunrise Tuesday.

The weather service says to expect travel to be hampered, which has already been the case for the better part of two days.