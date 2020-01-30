Winter Weather Closes I-80 Between Cheyenne and Laramie [UPDATED]

UPDATE (9 a.m. Friday)

WYDOT has extended the closure of I-80 between Laramie an Cheyenne. The estimated reopening time is now between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

In addition, the eastbound lanes are closed between Rock Springs and Rawlins, though the westbound lanes in that area are open.

I-80 is also closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Walcott Junction, east of Rawlins, and Laramie due to gusting winds and extreme blow over risk.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, dial 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. Thursday)

WYDOT now expects the closure to last into Friday morning.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, WYDOT said I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie would likely reopen in 14-16 hours, putting the estimated reopening time somewhere between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

A snow squall warning was briefly in effect for virtually all of Laramie County, including much of the closed segment of I-80, on Thursday.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, dial 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.

=========================================================

Original Story:

The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed all lanes of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter weather Thursday afternoon.

The closure was expected to last into the evening. WYDOT estimated that the closure would be lifted between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Also closed were WY 210 between Cheyenne and I-80 near Laramie, with no estimated reopening time, and WY 225 between Cheyenne and I-80 at Otto Road.

Overnight, crashes and winter weather forced the closure of US 287 between Rawlins and Muddy Gap. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, WYDOT expected the closure to last until between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.

For the latest information on road conditions and closures, visit WyoRoad.info, dial 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.