WHP Trooper Pulls Over Semi Going 99 MPH in a 75 MPH Zone on ‘Highway to Heaven’

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently announced that they had pulled over a semi truck for for exceeding the posted speed limit by over 20 miles an hour in an area that was known to be extremely slick and dangerous.

That's according to a Facebook post from the WHP, which stated that "A trooper on patrol east of Evanston on I-80 pulled over a Commercial Motor Vehicle for driving 99 MPH in a 75 MPH zone."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol noted that the area in which the commercial vehicle was pulled over is known as the 'Three Sisters.' It's also known as the 'Highway to Heaven.'

Years ago, this area went viral after a photo depicted the road seemingly reaching to the heavens.



This stretch of road is "notorious for slick conditions during winter weather," according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for $475.

"WHP would like to remind drivers of all vehicles to obey the speed limit and never drive faster than conditions allow," the Highway Patrol wrote.

While the area may be called the 'Highway to Heaven' it doesn't actually have to be that, as long as drivers follow the rules of the road.

