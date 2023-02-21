Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Video of Trooper Almost Getting Hit by Out of Control Semi

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been sharing a lot of close calls recently, but none may be closer than the video they shared on Tuesday, showing a deputy escape within inches of their life after a semi truck almost crashed into them.

The WHP shared a video to their Facebook page on Tuesday showing a semi careening wildly out of control and narrowly missing a deputy who was pulled off to the side of the road.

"Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles!" the WHP wrote on their Facebook page. "One of our WHP Troopers nearly got hit by a commercial semi-tractor and trailer recently. The near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming, on Interstate 80. The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median."

The WHP wrote that "Luckily no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives to this out-of-control vehicle."

The WHP asked drivers to remember that emergency personnel want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

"Please slow down, and move over for emergency vehicles," the post concluded.

The weather is bad at the moment, and it will be for the next few days. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving, especially on the highway. As WYDOT suggested, if you see vehicles parked on the side of the road, slow down - especially if they are emergency vehicles.

