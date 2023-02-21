I-25 From Casper to Douglas Closed Due to Winter Conditions

It was bound to happen.

Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 25 is closed throughout various parts of Wyoming, including from Casper to Douglas.

This is due to winter conditions.

"As of February 21 at 07:11 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown," WYDOT wrote on their website. "Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road."

This news comes in the midst of a blizzard warning that is in effect for Natrona County.

In addition to I-25, Interstate 80 is also closed throughout Wyoming, including from Granger to Cheyenne.

I-90 is closed from Sundance to Sheridan, as well.

attachment-Screenshot (214) loading...

attachment-Screenshot (215) loading...

attachment-Screenshot (216) loading...

The US National Weather Service in Riverton stated that a blizzard warning was in effect until Wednesday at 11pm. According to them, Natrona County could receive between 10-15 inches of snow throughout the next two days.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a video of a trooper narrowly avoiding an out of control semi, which just proves how dangerous the highways can be during big storms, especially if people are not paying attention.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio for more weather and road updates as this storm progresses. If you haven't, be sure to download the K2 Radio Mobile App.