Winter Wear Clothing Drive; Two Days Left to Help Those in Need

The Casper College Student Radiography Association winter wear clothing drive will end on Thursday, Nov. 16. Items, including coats, hats, gloves, and boots, are still needed for children and adults.

The CC Student Radiography Association is comprised of current radiography students partnered with Kiwanis to help provide needed winter wear for the Casper community.

Donations can be dropped off at a drop box in the Saunders Health Science Center outside Room 124.

For more information, contact Jennifer Harshman, radiography instructor, at jennifer.harshman@caspercollege.edu.

The Saunders Health Science Center is located on the lower portion of the Casper College campus.

