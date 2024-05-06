Hold on to Your Hats! Wind Gusts up to 60 MPH Possible in Natrona County

An emergency alert has been issued for Natrona County residents today, May 6 due to strong wind gusts.

Southwest to West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mphs are possible.

If you are driving, it is advised to keep both hands on the wheel and slow down. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and in your path. Keep a safe distance from other cars as strong gusts could push a car outside its lane of travel.

If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides.

If you are caught outside during high winds:

Take cover next to a building or under a shelter.

Stand clear of roadways or train tracks, as a gust may blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Use handrails where available on outdoor walkways and avoid other elevated areas such as roofs without adequate railing.

Watch for flying debris. Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts. Keep an eye toward nearby balconies for loose objects that may fall.

The National Weather Service notes tomorrow will also see strong winds. The chance of precipitation for Tuesday is only 30%, but by Wednesday it is very likely the Casper-area will get more precipitation.

Casper Area Sees Flooding Downtown June 15, 203. Persistent rain in Casper causes flooding in some areas. Gallery Credit: Tom Morton