Winter Storm Possible In SE Wyoming Next Week

Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service are saying there is a possibility that a "potent weather system" could hit southeast Wyoming next week, bringing a blast of winter weather to the area.

But they say it's also possible that the system could miss our area and have little local impact other than some colder temperatures.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''So what about that possible winter weather early next week? At this time of analysis, we are watching the forecast storm track of a possible impactful weather system that may cause weather hazards across portions of our forecast area early Tuesday and Wednesday week. It is still very early in the weather forecast stage regarding this upcoming weather system. Higher confidence currently resides with the much colder temperatures expected behind a strong cold front on Tuesday, and low confidence in the potential low pressure storm track.''