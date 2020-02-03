Winter Storm Delays City of Casper’s Trash Collection by One Day

The blizzard that started Sunday night and is expected to continue through Tuesday morning has delayed City of Casper garbage collection service by one day, according to a news release from the city manager's office.

Monday's route will be collected on Tuesday; Tuesday's route collected on Wednesday; Wednesday's route collected on Thursday; Thursday's route collected on Friday, and Friday's route collected on Saturday.

The city's solid waste division asks residents to place their trash containers in the street near the curbs and not on the sidewalks.