The National Weather service warns of a winter storm for the Casper-area, with the possibility of 8" of snow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Saturday through Tuesday...Bitterly cold temperatures likely East of the Divide.

High temperatures may stay below zero with low temperatures falling to as low as minus 30 in some locations.

Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

This will be a long duration event with impacts to travel for several days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.