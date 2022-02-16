2/17 - 8:10 A.M. UPDATE:

Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions.

Black ice advisories are in effect between Bigelow Road (exit 30) and Granger Junction (exit (66), and between Happy Jack Road (exit 323) and Otto Road (exit 348).

UPDATE:

As of 10:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 12 to 14 hours.

UPDATE:

Eastbound Interstate 80 from Rawlins to Laramie has been closed due to rolling closure.

As of 7:08 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

A black ice advisory is also in effect between La Barge Road (exit 83) and Bitter Creek (exit 142).

ORIGINAL STORY:

Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne.

As of 5:12 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation had no estimate as to when the stretch might reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

