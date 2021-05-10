Win Tickets to CNFR Finals Saturday June 19th

We are proud to welcome the best of the best to the Ford Wyoming Center for the return of the College National Finals Rodeo, June 11th through 19th.

After the cancellation of the 2020 College National Finals Rodeo, everyone is ready for some rodeo action. CNFR welcomes 400 of the "top" collegiate rodeo athletes each year to compete in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying.

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win 2 tickets to finals on Saturday, June 19th.

*Contest runs now until May 23rd.*

Great seats are available for all the performances at fordwyomingcenter.com.