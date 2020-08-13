Wildfire West of Casper is Six Miles Long; Highway Still Closed

UPDATE: 10:53 P.M.

Natrona County Fire Protection Chief Brian Oliver told K2 Radio News that the fire is six miles long and is 60% contained.

No buildings have been damaged in the fire, but the fire burned over what firefighters believe to be a cell phone tower. They haven't been able to make it to the site to investigate as of this update.



Agricultural land and power infrastructure have been damaged in the fire.



WYDOT reports that the section of US 20-26 between Casper and Moneta is still closed.

A wildland fire that started about 6:30 p.m. Thursday has closed U.S. Highway 20/26 from Casper west to about Moneta, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's website wyoroad.info.

WYDOT said it did not know how long the highway will be closed.

Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

The cause and extent of the fire was unknown as of Thursday evening.

The southwestern area of Natrona County and the entire southern tier of Wyoming is under a red flag warning, meaning critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly, according to the Riverton office of the National Weather Service.

"A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born