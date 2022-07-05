Wildland Fire East of Casper in Natrona County, Evacuations in Progress

Update as of 10:15 p.m.

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has provided an update on the wildland fire near Geary Rd. and Cole Creek Rd.

According to Grogan, residents who were evacuated may now return to their homes.

"Emergency crews have completed running safety routes and the road is now re-poen for residents to return to their homes," Grogan said. "Fire apparatus will remain out here tonight through tomorrow to continue monitoring and investigating the cause of the wildland fire."

Grogan continued, stating that they "greatly appreciate our residents who have remained calm and patient during this time. Being that it is fire season, we urge our community to be aware. If they see something, say something. If they spot a fire, no matter the size, report it to 9-1-1."

Update as of 9:35 p.m.

Kiera Grogan has stated that "The Wildland Fire is contained at this point in time. Right now, road closures remain in place as personnel work to ensure the threat is fully contained and it is safe to reunite residents with their homes."

She said that no homes have been harmed at this point, that it is just a grass fire, though total acreage damage at this time is unknown.

*****

UPDATE as of 9:24 p.m.

According to a message from Kiera Grogan, the wildland fire is in the area of Geary Dome Rd., east of Cole Creek Road, and north of the North Platte River.

"Due to immediate and imminent danger, emergency personnel are currently working to evacuate residents, pets, and livestock in the area," Grogan stated.

Residents who live in the area of Alexander Rd., Geary Dome Rd., and Cole Creek Rd. are being asked to evacuate the area immediately.

Evacuation Routes include traveling away from Cole Creek Rd. North, towards BB Brooks Ranch.

K2 Radio News will continue to update this story as more details and instructions come in.

*****

A wildfire is currently spreading east of Casper, near the Geary Dome Road and Coal Creek Road area, past Evansville in Natrona County.

Emergency personnel are currently on scene and are beginning evacuations of the area.

"Right now, we're asking everyone who's not in the area to avoid the area," said Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. "We're asking people who live in the to be aware that emergency personnel responding to the the area could ask them to evacuate. We're currently working on an evacuation route."

Several responding agencies are on scene.

"My understanding is that it's quickly moving, but I don't know the severity of it just yet," Grogan stated.

attachment-292398016_10160030311271413_9118947006410022200_n loading...

K2 Radio News will update this story as more information becomes available.