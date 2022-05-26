Why Can’t I Bring My Toaster To The Casper Trump Rally?

The Donald Trump camp released a list of prohibited items ahead of Saturday's rally.

Some of the items are common sense such as weapons and explosives.

One item on the list has caught eyes as the 45th president has held rallies across the country — Toasters.

According to an advisory, rally attendees are not permitted to bring appliances. The campaign specifically cites toasters among prohibited appliances.

That has us asking: Just who brought a toaster to a Trump rally, and what did they do to get them banned?

It also begs the question: Who brings a toaster to any campaign rally — or any public event — to begin with?

The fact-checking website, Snopes, makes a good point:

It should be noted, however, that while the idea that “Trump bans toasters” may sound funny, there could be a good reason for prohibiting appliances. One possible reason is that some appliances, such as pressure cookers have been used to make homemade bombs. We reached out to the Secret Service, Trump’s Save America Pac, and rally host York Family Farms for more information, and we will update this article accordingly if we hear back.

Snopes noted that Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, did not ban toasters from his events.

The Secret Service reportedly has a list of banned items at events like this weekend's rally. It includes weapons but makes no mention of appliances.

Fortunately, rally-goers will be permitted to bring toast — they'll just have to prepare it at home.