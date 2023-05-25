By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He was sentenced Thursday after a landmark verdict convicted him of spearheading a weekslong plot to keep former President Donald Trump in power.

He’s the first of the Jan. 6 defendants convicted of seditious conspiracy to receive his punishment.

Rhodes’ sentencing comes just weeks after former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was convicted of seditious conspiracy.

In remarks before the judge handed down his sentence, Rhodes called himself a “political prisoner.”

