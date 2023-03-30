Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman Comments on ‘Persecution’ of Donald Trump

On Thursday, it was announced that former president Donald Trump has been indicted on charged related to offering 'hush money' to noted adult film star Stormy Daniels for an alleged extra marital affair that occurred in 2006.

CNN reported that Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, making this the first time a current or former president has faced criminal charges.

"The decision is sure to send shockwaves across the country, pushing the American political system – which has never seen one of its ex-leaders confronted with criminal charges, let alone while running again for president – into uncharted waters," CNN wrote.

One of former president Trump's biggest advocates is current Wyoming Congresswoman Harriet Hageman. Upon news of Trump's indictment, Hageman immediately released a statement, letting Wyoming and the rest of the world know what she thinks of the grand jury's decision.

"It’s a sad day for this country when the political opponents of a former president use the judicial system to weaponize the government and settle scores," Hageman said in a written statement. "Even though other state and federal prosecutors have passed on this case, D.A. Alvin Bragg clearly always intended to fulfill his campaign promise, which was to ‘personally’ focus on Donald Trump."

Hageman wrote that this move was a 'calculated and pre-meditated vendetta politics and it has no place in the United States of America.'

Hageman stated that there was a two-tiered criminal justice system in America.

"Mr. Bragg has downgraded felony cases, including violent offenses, to misdemeanors more than half of the time since he’s been in office," she wrote. "So, if you are a violent criminal in New York, you can rest assured that the District Attorney is on your side. But if you are the former President of the United States from the other political party, you are on the enemies list."

CNN reported that "The long-running investigation first began under Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, when Trump was in office. It relates to a $130,000 payment made by Trump’s then-personal attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels in late October 2016, days before the 2016 presidential election, to silence her from going public about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier."

Trump, however, has denied the affair.

Hageman closed her statement by condemning 'leftists' and calling the indictment a persecution.

“This is third world stuff, persecution and political prosecution, and if leftists had any shame they’d be embarrassed," she wrote.

Hageman was endorsed by former president Trump in her bid to usurp former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney who, herself, has been embroiled in a war of words with the former president.