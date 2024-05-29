WHP Release Details of Fatal Crash in Casper Last Week

The Wyoming Highway Patrol have released information related to the crash that happened in Casper last week on Garden Creek Road resulting in one fatality and one injury. The crash happened at 11:50 a.m. on May 22.

A Dodge Ram pickup was headed east on WY 252 and failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, exiting the road to the right, becoming airborne , and striking the ground at the embankment before overturning and coming to an uncontrolled rest on its roof.

The driver was 33-year-old Vaughn Beasley, a resident of Wyoming. They were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Another person was injured but the WHP did not say to what extent.

The patrol lists speed as a possible contributing factor. Road conditions were dry and clear when the crash happened.

Beasley is the 29th person to die on Wyoming's roadways so far this year compared to 57 at the same time last year.