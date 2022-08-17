The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.

When is Colt Ford playing at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne?

Colt Ford will be performing at the Outlaw Saloon Sunday, September 25th! That'll be a nice show to end your weekend and maybe help you decide you want to take a Monday off for another 3 day weekend(we're running short on those after Labor Day). Tickets are on sale now for just 20 bucks, you can buy them in advance here.

What big hits has Colt Ford written?

Well, I'm sure you know this song by Jason Aldean.

Well, Colt Ford and Brantley Gilbert penned that song.

Speaking of Brantley Gilbert, he helped him write this song.

He also had a fun take on a country classic with John Anderson.

This show looks like it's going to be a blast. I think it'll be one to talk about for sure.

