Outlaw Saloon Announces Lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days Week
While Frontier Park certainly has quite the lineup in store for late July, they aren't the only ones with plenty of live music on tap. The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has a solid act schedule set for July 22nd through July 31st which coincides with this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The Outlaw Saloon made the announcement of several artists and bands performing this week through their Facebook page and up on their website. Some of the artists are returning to play at the venue again this year just as they did last year during this famed festival week in Wyoming's capital city.
Perfect examples of returning artists from the same time last year are Adam Doleac and Double Wide. Southern Fryed will play multiple nights, as will Steele River Band. Kylie Frey has come through Cheyenne before, including a performance at the Y95 Country studios at Townsquare Media. And Ned LeDoux knows this part of the country as well as anyone as he performs early in the week full of festivities. It's time to take a look at this full lineup at the Outlaw Saloon during CFD week...
July 22nd - Adam Doleac
July 23rd - Ned LeDoux with Southern Fryed
July 24th - Randall King with Southern Fryed and Steele River Band
July 25th - Kylie Frey, Double Wide, and Randy Burghardt
July 26th - Chase Matthew
July 27th - Aaron Goodvin with Southern Fryed and Steele River Band
July 28th - Confederate Railroad with Jesse Cornett & The Revolvers
July 29th - Corb Lund with Sunny Sweeney
July 30th - Nu Breed & Jesse Howard
July 31st - Southern Fryed
There it is! They'll all be at the Outlaw Saloon during the week for CFD in 2022. That's less than two months away. Tickets are on sale now! The countdown is on, Cheyenne!
The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021
READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days