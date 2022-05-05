Confederate Railroad is Playing in Cheyenne During CFD Week

Another big Country music act has announced a show in Cheyenne during the week that Cheyenne Frontier Days will be taking over the capital city. Country rock band Confederate Railroad will be making their way to southeast Wyoming during the last week of July 2022.

Confederate Railroad broke onto the Country music scene in the early 1990s. They were once backup bands for Country singers David Allen Coe and Johnny Paycheck before establishing hits of their own, led by Danny Shirley.

The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has recently announced a their upcoming show for Thursday, July 28th on their Facebook page. The late July show is also listed on the Confederate Railroad website.

Back in 1993, Confederate Railroad won the Best New Group Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACMs), along with nominations at the CMAs. Some of the biggest hits on their first self-titled album include 'She Took It Like A Man', 'Jesus and Mama', 'Queen of Memphis', 'When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back', 'She Never Cried', and 'Trashy Women', which has since become their signature track and was nominated for a Grammy award for 'Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal'.

From their next album, 'Notorious', they had hits such as 'Daddy Never Was the Cadillac Kind', 'Elvis and Andy', and 'Summer in Dixie'. You can bet that they are going to be ready to rock quite the packed setlist when they come to play the Outlaw Saloon on July 28th.

According to PurplePass, tickets for the Confederate Railroad show at the Outlaw Saloon go on sale tomorrow (May 6th) at noon.

