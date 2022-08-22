Whoa, Baby! Full House Superfan Competition, Casper

"Whoa, baby!"

Hey all you Full House Fans out there! Good news...

On September 22nd, fans will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Full House premiere!

Get our free mobile app

This anniversary is especially poignant due to the tragic passing of Bog Saget earlier this year.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary and to honor the life and legacy of Bog Saget, Choice Mutual Insurance Agency is paying one Full House fan $1,000 to binge-watch 10 hours of their favorite Full House episodes in 24 hours.

All Full House fans can APPLY TODAY!

Applications close on September 6th at 5 p.m. PST.

The winning candidate is probably already planning to binge 10 hours of Full House anyway, but now they get paid to do it!

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US resident.

If you get the job, you’ll have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of your favorite Full House episodes. You’ll need to document your experience on social media as you watch, so friends and family can follow along!

Along with $1,000, Choice Mutual is providing a one-month HBO Max membership to make streaming Full House possible for the lucky winner.

Ready to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Full House and the legacy of Bob Saget? Prove you’re the Full House superfan for the job! Fill out the application form by September 6th at 5 p.m. PST! For extra points, include a link to a video explaining why you love Full House.

Choice Mutual Disclaimer: This Dream Job is administered by Choice Mutual and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Warner Bros., Full House, or any of the affiliated parties or properties mentioned above.

Rock & Roll All Night- Hairball 2022

Washington Park Pooch Pool Party

The Unsung Heroes of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022 These are the unsung heroes of the Beartrap Summer Festival. They went above and beyond to make sure that attendees were safe and that they absolutely had the best weekend of the summer.