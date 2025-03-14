Which of Wyoming’s Counties are the Most Irish?

Did you know that more than 1 in 10 Wyoming residents claim Irish Ancestry?

According to a new analysis based on Census data, the Equality State ranks #37 among the most Irish states and provinces in North America.

The biggest factor in the ranking is populations of Irish residents in the state, then how much people engage with Irish culture online, especially around this time of year; followed by Irish pubs, bars, and restaurants.

Here’s a full look at the top 10 most Irish counties in the state!

Most Irish Counties in Wyoming 41.8/100 ☘️ 🌈 A new study looked at several factors including populations with Irish ancestry, Irish pubs/restaurants, and even Google searches from residents looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. With that in mind, they've given Wyoming an Irish Score' of Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM