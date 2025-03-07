When Life Gives you Lemons: Hogadon Ski Area Stoked about the Snow

"Mother Nature just delivered the goods, and it's DEEP out here!" wrote Hogadon in a Facebook reel this morning:

"Grab your gear, call in sick, and get ready for face shots all day long." ⛷

Remember they're doing their first annual Ride to Remember on Saturday, March 15th.

They've teamed up with the Snow angel Foundation for this event to help prevent snowboarding and skiing collisions.

What to Expect:

Snow Angel Wing Contest – Show off your creativity! Judging at 3:30 PM

Silent Auction – Open all day, wraps up at 4:00 PM

Booths & Vendors – Merchandise, safety info, and fun interactive activities! ️️

Beats on the Peak – Close out the day with live music & good vibes

How to Participate:

️ Admission: Free to attend (lift tickets required for skiing/snowboarding)

Angel Wing Contest: Get creative and bring your best snow angel wings!

Silent Auction: Bid on awesome items & support a great cause!

